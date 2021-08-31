iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,886,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $775,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $275.49. 50,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,471. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.17.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.