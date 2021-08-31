iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,054.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 110,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after buying an additional 62,642 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,698,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period.

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.48. 2,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,370. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.50. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $110.73.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

