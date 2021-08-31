iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $118.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $81.44 and a 52 week high of $118.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

