iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by HM Capital Management LLC

HM Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of HM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.38. The company had a trading volume of 47,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,814. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.53. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $163.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

