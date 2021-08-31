iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,055 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $22,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $290.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,153. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $292.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.