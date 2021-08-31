iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,948 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 49,918 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEMA opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a one year low of $71.49 and a one year high of $100.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.11 and a 200-day moving average of $90.62.

