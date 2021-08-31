iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Holdings Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

IXJ stock opened at $88.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.34. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $89.45.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.