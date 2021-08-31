iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the July 29th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EMXF opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $35.85 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.83.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

