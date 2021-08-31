iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 241.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,661 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $53.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87.

