InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.10

InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from InvoCare’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.
The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.67.
About InvoCare
