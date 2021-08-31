Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 3,990 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,239% compared to the average daily volume of 298 call options.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 17.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,699,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,589,000 after purchasing an additional 248,321 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $1,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.