Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 164,533 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 980% compared to the average volume of 15,231 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $101.48 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.32 and a 200-day moving average of $112.25.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTON. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.79.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 764,084 shares of company stock worth $89,633,343. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,539 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,164 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,740 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $229,827,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after buying an additional 1,781,972 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

