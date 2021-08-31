Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BDTX):
- 8/18/2021 – Black Diamond Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $48.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2021 – Black Diamond Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. "
- 8/17/2021 – Black Diamond Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/10/2021 – Black Diamond Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 8/4/2021 – Black Diamond Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 7/29/2021 – Black Diamond Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 7/22/2021 – Black Diamond Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 7/9/2021 – Black Diamond Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
NASDAQ BDTX traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. 473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,866. The firm has a market cap of $362.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $37.76.
Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.
