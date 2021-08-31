Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BDTX):

8/18/2021 – Black Diamond Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $48.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Black Diamond Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. "

8/17/2021 – Black Diamond Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Black Diamond Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/4/2021 – Black Diamond Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/29/2021 – Black Diamond Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/22/2021 – Black Diamond Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/9/2021 – Black Diamond Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

NASDAQ BDTX traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. 473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,866. The firm has a market cap of $362.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $37.76.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDTX. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,463,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,214,000 after buying an additional 1,220,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4,599.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 588,232 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 875,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,251,000 after purchasing an additional 275,952 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 1,262.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 297,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 275,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,837,000 after purchasing an additional 257,447 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

