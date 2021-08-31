Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut Investcorp Credit Management BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. The company has a market cap of $75.32 million, a P/E ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 2.59. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $6.58.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 399,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $2,503,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICMB. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the first quarter worth $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

