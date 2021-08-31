Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut Investcorp Credit Management BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ ICMB opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. The company has a market cap of $75.32 million, a P/E ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 2.59. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $6.58.
In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 399,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $2,503,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICMB. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the first quarter worth $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.80% of the company’s stock.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.