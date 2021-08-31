Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 632,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 2.0% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $9,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 940,927.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,763,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762,653 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,928,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,897,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,708,000 after buying an additional 1,276,804 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $18,005,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,250,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,753,000 after buying an additional 809,870 shares during the period.

Shares of PGX stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 53,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,418. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

