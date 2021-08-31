Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Short Interest Up 75.5% in August

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 843,900 shares, a growth of 75.5% from the July 29th total of 480,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,595,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $20.49.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 71,366.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period.

