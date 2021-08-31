Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Up 40.5% in August

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the July 29th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,201,000 after buying an additional 14,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 38.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 459,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 126,930 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,922,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWD traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.63. The company had a trading volume of 96,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,569. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

