Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the July 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,977,000 after purchasing an additional 193,148 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,528.1% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 77.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.32. 8,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,669. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.39. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

