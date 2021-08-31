Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Up 35.3% in August

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the July 29th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:VLT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.11. The company had a trading volume of 27,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,316. Invesco High Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 26.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 9.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 20.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 14.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

