Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Up 46.2% in August

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ PYZ traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.34. 36 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,859. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.20. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $96.18.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%.
Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.