Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Up 46.2% in August

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ PYZ traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.34. 36 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,859. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.20. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $96.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

