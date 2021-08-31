Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck Sells 1,652 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $565.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $520.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.51, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

