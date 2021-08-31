Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Short Interest Update

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the July 29th total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 743,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the second quarter worth about $514,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 40,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XENT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Guggenheim cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $908.17 million, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.61. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $28.17.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 102.23% and a negative net margin of 66.55%. The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Intersect ENT’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intersect ENT will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

