InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IPVIU) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners’ (NASDAQ:IPVIU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, September 1st. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

IPVIU stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.93.

Get InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter worth $4,456,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter worth $2,793,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter worth $4,950,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter worth $495,000.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.