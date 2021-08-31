International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) vs. Visa (NYSE:V) Critical Analysis

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Visa (NYSE:V) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and Visa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 10.17% 46.39% 16.95% Visa 47.97% 35.45% 14.67%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for International Money Express and Visa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 1 3 0 2.75 Visa 0 1 24 0 2.96

International Money Express presently has a consensus target price of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.65%. Visa has a consensus target price of $271.52, suggesting a potential upside of 17.42%. Given Visa’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Visa is more favorable than International Money Express.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.6% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Visa shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of International Money Express shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Visa shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

International Money Express has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visa has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Money Express and Visa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $357.21 million 1.95 $33.78 million $1.02 17.70 Visa $21.85 billion 20.62 $10.87 billion $5.04 45.88

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than International Money Express. International Money Express is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Visa beats International Money Express on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc. engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. In addition, the company offers card products, platforms, and value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, VPAY, and PLUS brands. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

