International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,715 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,706,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,299,000 after purchasing an additional 473,677 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $18,722,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,336,000 after acquiring an additional 89,531 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $3,599,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 214,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 59,760 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $53.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.88.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

