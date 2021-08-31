Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 954 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

ICLN opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

