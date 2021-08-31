Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 804 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,184 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,816 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $232,356,000 after buying an additional 118,156 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.8% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 62,392 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 46.2% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,894 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $76.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.19. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.69.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,409.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $487,641. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

