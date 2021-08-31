Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 181 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $638.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $584.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.82. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.03 and a 1-year high of $643.52.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. MSCI’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.57.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

