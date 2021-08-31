Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 135 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Lam Research by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $607.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $616.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $609.05. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The firm has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,964 shares of company stock worth $9,423,010. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

