Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the first quarter worth $196,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the first quarter worth $2,433,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the first quarter worth $41,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the first quarter worth $571,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,035,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.74. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a net margin of 81.49% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Equities research analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MFA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MFA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

