Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 260 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,199 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,360,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,063 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,587,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $460,997,000 after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,649,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $403,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,775 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 10.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,697,123 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $300,181,000 after purchasing an additional 518,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,478 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $285,564,000 after purchasing an additional 105,971 shares during the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average is $54.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

