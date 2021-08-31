Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAM. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,455,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,559,000 after purchasing an additional 910,856 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,808 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,699 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,544 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,902,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,833,000 after purchasing an additional 653,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

BAM stock opened at $56.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day moving average is $48.52. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $57.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -433.33%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

