Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,951 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Shares of WMT opened at $147.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.48 and its 200 day moving average is $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $413.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 451,308 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $66,545,364.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,239,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,650,709.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

