Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 92 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $221.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.58 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.