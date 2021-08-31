Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,800,000 after buying an additional 294,381 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,352,000 after buying an additional 13,775 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $157.22 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $157.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.