Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $4.72 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,878 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,894,000 after purchasing an additional 951,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,310 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,067 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,298,000 after acquiring an additional 318,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,669 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.72. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.