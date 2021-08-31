Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 2,109 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,957 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,609 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $173.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

