Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 1,649 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,486 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBUX opened at $116.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $81.75 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $137.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

