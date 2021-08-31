Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 161,400 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the July 29th total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 179.3 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IFCZF shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.50.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

OTCMKTS IFCZF traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.80. 1,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.60 and its 200-day moving average is $130.73. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of $103.32 and a 1 year high of $142.23.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.