Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to report ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.49) and the highest is ($0.73). Insmed reported earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($3.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Insmed.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The company had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. Insmed has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 134,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the first quarter worth $83,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 21.9% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 673.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 762,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,957,000 after purchasing an additional 663,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 10.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.