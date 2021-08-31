Insider Selling: The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CAO Sells 8,580 Shares of Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $423,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,807. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $268.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 48,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

