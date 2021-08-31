Insider Selling: The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CAO Sells 8,580 Shares of Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $423,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,807. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $268.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.
The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter.
About The Liberty Braves Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.