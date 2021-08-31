Insider Selling: Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) CFO Sells 1,203 Shares of Stock

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $48,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at $487,903.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of STRT stock opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. Strattec Security Co. has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $67.28.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.29). Strattec Security had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Strattec Security Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRT. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 136.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 22.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 86.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strattec Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Strattec Security Company Profile

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

