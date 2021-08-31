Insider Selling: Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Sells 7,093 Shares of Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $240,736.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 6,697 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $227,162.24.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,082 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $243,195.88.

On Monday, August 23rd, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,094 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $241,621.64.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 17,398 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $593,619.76.

RPTX stock opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average is $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of -0.35.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RPTX shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Repare Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 70,112 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $704,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,157 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $13,597,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $470,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

