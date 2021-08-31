Insider Selling: Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CEO Sells 44,488 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $5,830,597.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.31. 1,536,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,051. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.90 and a 200 day moving average of $111.09. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $132.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 131.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

