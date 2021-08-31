Insider Selling: Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Director Sells 792 Shares of Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Director Thomas O. Might sold 792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,059.44, for a total transaction of $1,631,076.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas O. Might also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Thomas O. Might sold 794 shares of Cable One stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,045.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,730.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of Cable One stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.94, for a total transaction of $2,419,884.72.

On Monday, August 16th, Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of Cable One stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total transaction of $2,445,996.96.

Shares of Cable One stock traded up $13.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,077.55. The company had a trading volume of 19,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,526. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,948.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,867.43. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.63 EPS. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 22.48%.

Several analysts have commented on CABO shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,253.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cable One by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,338,000 after buying an additional 32,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 170,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 137,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

