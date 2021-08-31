Insider Buying: Prospex Energy PLC (LON:PXEN) Insider Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Prospex Energy PLC (LON:PXEN) insider Alasdair Buchanan purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).
Prospex Energy stock opened at GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Prospex Energy PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 3.71 ($0.05). The company has a market cap of £4.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.06.
