Insider Buying: Prospex Energy PLC (LON:PXEN) Insider Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Prospex Energy PLC (LON:PXEN) insider Alasdair Buchanan purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Prospex Energy stock opened at GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Prospex Energy PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 3.71 ($0.05). The company has a market cap of £4.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.06.

About Prospex Energy

Prospex Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas investment company in Europe. It holds interest in the Tesorillo Project that comprises two petroleum exploration licenses, the Tesorillo and Ruedalabola permits, which cover an area of approximately 38,000 hectares located in Cadiz Province in southern Spain; 50% economic interest in the exploration area of the EIV-1 Suceava Concession in Romania; and a 17% economic interest in the Podere Gallina exploration permit in Po Valley Basin, Italy.

