Insider Buying: BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) CEO Purchases 9,000 Shares of Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) CEO Kenneth L. Londoner purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $27,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,698,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,947.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BSGM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.02. 66 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,195. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioSig Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,758,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 24,364 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,424,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 69,212 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 639.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 262,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $828,000. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

