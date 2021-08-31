Insider Buying: Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Acquires C$72,000.00 in Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 100,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$72,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,002,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,201,571.04.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 18,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$13,875.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 30,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.77 per share, with a total value of C$23,100.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.83 per share, with a total value of C$16,600.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$16,800.00.

Shares of CVE:AU opened at C$0.73 on Tuesday. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.72 and a 12-month high of C$1.59. The stock has a market cap of C$72.05 million and a PE ratio of -23.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 21.18, a current ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Aurion Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of SodankylÃ¤.

