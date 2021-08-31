InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Short Interest Down 42.7% in August

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the July 29th total of 43,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 867,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust by 179.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 63,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN IHT traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.69. 99,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,935. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

