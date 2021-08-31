Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $81.79 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,203 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,699 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.6% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $81,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its position in Apple by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,396,000 after buying an additional 5,582,423 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Apple by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,935,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $949,846,000 after buying an additional 5,037,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 12,115.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,560,000 after buying an additional 3,581,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $153.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.76 and a 200-day moving average of $133.26. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $153.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

